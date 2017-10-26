Police searching for missing 21-year-old

Leicester, NY- The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 21-year-old.

Starrlita Smith was last seen on Perry Road in the town of Leicester around 7:00 Monday night.

The Sheriff's Office says she was carrying two blankets at the time and wearing blue jeans, a pink pullover and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston County Sheriff's Office at 585-243-7100 or call 911.

