Police searching for missing 21-year-old

Leicester, NY- The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 21-year-old.
Starrlita Smith was last seen on Perry Road in the town of Leicester around 7:00 Monday night.
The Sheriff's Office says she was carrying two blankets at the time and wearing blue jeans, a pink pullover and white sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston County Sheriff's Office at 585-243-7100 or call 911.
