Police: Rochester man shot, killed in West Seneca

WGRZ 2:56 AM. EDT April 30, 2017

WEST SENECA, N.Y.---A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in West Seneca.

Police say a 54-year-old man from Rochester was shot to death Saturday night at the Niagara Frontier Sports Complex on Meyer Road, where a girls AAU basketball game had just finished.

Investigators are calling this a domestic-related shooting.

Police say 39-year-old Andre Lewis of Rochester is charged with one count of second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday morning in West Seneca Justice Court.

The victim's name has not been released.

