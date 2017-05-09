WGRZ
Police activity near fatal shooting scene

Police return to scene of officer-involved shooting to look for evidence, as well as a weapon

WGRZ 12:24 PM. EDT May 09, 2017

BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo Police have removed a gun from a home near where the officer-involved shooting occurred on Sunday.

At this time, there's no word on if it's connected to the shooting on Sunday in Black Rock.

Officer Joe Acquino was shot in the head during a struggle with a suspect that police pulled over in a traffic stop Sunday evening. 

The suspect, Jose Hernandez-Rossy, was shot by another officer.  Hernandez-Rossy later died at a local hospital.

 

 

 

