HAMBURG, N.Y.---Police are investigating after a man was hit by a vehicle in Hamburg.

It happened just after 9:30 Sunday night on Southwestern Boulevard near South Park Avenue.

Police say the 43-year-old man was walking across Southwestern when he was hit.

The extent of his injuries are unknown right now.

No word if any charges have been filed.

