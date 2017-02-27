Police: pedestrian hit and killed in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y.---Police confirm to 2 on your side that a pedestrian was hit and killed in North Tonawanda.

It happened around 10:30 Monday night near the 900 block of Erie Avenue.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear right now.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

The name of victim has not yet been released.

We will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.

(© 2017 WGRZ)