Police: Man Cuts Off Officer, Faces DWI

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. - An Amherst man faces a number of charges after police say he was driving drunk and cut off a police officer Saturday.

Aric J. Wadosky, 27, is accused of cutting off the patrol vehicle at the intersection of Hackett Drive and Wheeler Street.

Police say Wadosky admitted to drinking "five beers and two shots of Fireball whiskey." He failed field sobriety tests and blew a .16 BAC (blood alcohol content), which is twice the legal limit.

He is charged with driving while intoxicated and driving without insurance. He was also cited for failure to yield.