Police Investigate Niagara St. Shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. - One man is in critical condition after an early-morning shooting on Niagara Street.

Buffalo Police responded to the 2100 block of Niagara Street near Acqua Restaurant around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

Detectives say a 24-year-old Buffalo man was shot and taken to Erie County Medical Center.

A 2 On Your Side photographer at the scene saw a number of items of clothing, police crime scene tape, and rubber gloves left in the parking lot late Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.