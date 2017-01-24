New allegations of fraud against man from Niagara Falls, who was convicted of scamming customers.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- Detectives in Niagara Falls have spent the last several weeks looking into allegations that a local contractor, who was convicted of scamming snow-plowing and construction customers, took money from prospective tenants, but did not let them move into his home.

The police probe into Joseph Lloyd was sparked by 2 On Your Side's investigation into the matter from earlier this month.

Lloyd has a set period of time, which was not revealed, in order to pay back the money he owes, or criminal charges could follow, according Niagara Falls Police.

Several people told 2 On Your Side they responded to advertisements on Craigslist to rent Lloyd's house on 100th Street in Niagara Falls. They paid security deposits, and in some cases even paid rent, but were not allowed to move in.

Lloyd admitted to 2 On Your Side at the time that he had failed to return all of the money, but said he planned to as soon as he could.

Niagara Falls Police say, while criminal charges could result if Lloyd doesn't make payments, for now it is considered a civil matter.

At the same time, a Niagara County judge found Lloyd had violated probation from a prior case. Last year, Lloyd pleaded guilty to larceny and scheme to defraud charges and got five years probation, in addition to a small amount of jail time, which he has already served.

Lloyd admitted last week that he had missed restitution payments. When Lloyd goes back before that judge in late March, he could continue to remain on probation or get up to 11 years in prison. That decision, one analyst told us, will depend on whether or not Lloyd has made those restitution payments.

