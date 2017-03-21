Police investigate accident involving bicyclist

WEST SENECA, N.Y.---A bicyclist is expected to be okay after police say he was hit by a car.
It happened just after 10:30 Tuesday night on Seneca Street near the 400 on-ramp.
Police say the man was walking his bike in the right lane, wearing dark clothing, and no helmet when he was hit.
He was taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries. The victim's name has not been released.
Investigators say the driver of the vehicle did stop, and no charges have been filed.
