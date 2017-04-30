Police identify man killed in W. Seneca shooting

West Seneca Detective Captain Patrick Shea. WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug)

WEST SENECA, N.Y.---A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in West Seneca.

Police say a 54-year-old man from Rochester was shot to death Saturday night at the Niagara Frontier Sports Complex on Meyer Road, where a girls AAU basketball game had just finished. Later Sunday afternoon, West Seneca Police identified the shooting victim as Robert Echols.

Investigators are calling this a domestic-related shooting.

Police say 39-year-old Andre Lewis of Rochester is charged with one count of second-degree murder.

"There were quite a few people in the lobby at the time of the incident, so we're glad that nobody else got injured," said West Seneca Police Detective Captain Patrick Shea Sunday morning.

Shea explained the shooting started with a physical fight.

"One of the subjects produced a gun and shot the other combatant, at least twice," he said.

Shea said Lewis would be arraigned at the Erie County Medical Center (ECMC), where he was taken for treatment of injuries sustained in the physical altercation that led to the shooting.

