Police: DWI Suspect 3x Legal Limit

Eric Lambert

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. - State Police say a man who crashed his car Friday night on River Road had a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.

Troopers arrested Eric Lambert, 35, of Wheatfield, and charged him with aggravated driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation for driving with a suspended license.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Friday. When Troopers arrived at the scene of the two-car property damage accident, they say they smelled a strong odor of alcohol on Lambert's breath. A breath test revealed a B.A.C. of .27%, according to State Police.

Lambert was arraigned in the Town of Wheatfield court and remanded to the Niagara County Jail in lieu of bail.





