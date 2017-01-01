Police: Drunk Driver Hits Three People

Three pedestrians were hit by an alleged drunk driver early Sunday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Five people were hurt after an alleged drunk driver hit a vehicle and three pedestrians early Sunday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. near Richmond Avenue and Bryant Street.

Buffalo Police accident investigators say a 31-year-old Utica man was driving a Toyota Prius south on Richmond Avenue when he hit another vehicle, went off the road, hit a pole, and then hit three people who were walking.

Two of the three male pedestrians who were hit are listed in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center. Two people in the car that was hit had only minor injuries.

The driver of the Prius was arrested and faces a number of charges, including driving while intoxicated. His name and the victims' names haven't been released at this time.