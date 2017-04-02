Pine Street Fire Leaves Three Homeless

Pine Street fire scene (Photo: WGRZ/J.T. Messinger)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Three people safely escaped a fire on Buffalo's east side early Sunday morning.

Firefighters say it started around 2 a.m. at a home on Pine Street. They believe it started on the second floor of the home before spreading to the attic.

"The companies got here quick, and they were able to get inside quick. It was a quick knockdown on the second floor, but it did extend into the attic area. And once we got companies up there, it was a quick knockdown there as well," said Division Chief Michael Tuberdyke of the Buffalo Fire Department.

No one was hurt.

The Red Cross is helping the three adults who lived there. The fire caused about $70,000 worth of damage.

Firefighters are trying to figure out a cause.

