Photos show extent of damage

A piece of plywood slammed into this home at the Mark VII apartment complex, where family mementos used to be hung from the walls. (Photo: Mary Staes)

The light of day did not make things appear any better for people along a swath cut by an EF-2 tornado Wednesday.



At least five schools in New Orleans East remained closed and most people were having to figure out just where to start. In many cases, their badly-damaged homes had been rebuilt from Katrina's damage 11 years ago.



Despite the destruction, many looked at the bright side, glad to be alive and thankful no one was badly injured.



Artis Hicks found a statue of Mary in his yard and took it as a sign that things would be alright. He said he planned to keep the lawn ornament.









