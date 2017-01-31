Petition: name airport after late Tim Russert

BUFFALO, N.Y. - What do you think about naming the Buffalo Niagara International Airport after the late Tim Russert? The award-winning journalist was a South Buffalo native and a staunch Buffalo booster even when he was moderator on Meet the Press.

Russert was the face of NBC's political coverage until his sudden death in 2008.

Before joining NBC, Russert served as press secretary for former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo. He was also a lawyer.

Alan Bedenko is the man behind the change.org online petition to get the airport named after Russert. Airports throughout the country are named after local citizens who are prominent to that area, and according to Bedenko, "Tim Russert promoted his roots it would be a fitting honor."

"He was one of our most respected journalists, the longest tenured hosts of Meet the Press. I mean he's beloved in this community. I thought rather than name it after somebody who is like a big political donor, or somebody who was active in the NFTA, it should be named after somebody who did a lot to promote Buffalo to the rest of the world. What better place to honor somebody who did that than the gateway where people come to and from Buffalo," said Bedenko.

2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing reached out to the NFTA for a response. This is what the transportation authority said in a written statement: "Historically when this topic has come up in the past, the board of commissioners has taken the position that it was very difficult, if not impossible to distinguish the merits of one individual over another, as there are a number of local notables that could be considered for such an honor. In addition, the board has also been concerned with foregoing the regional identity of the airport."



Other names that have been mentioned in the past include Matt Urban and William Donovan.

Bedenko hopes to get at least 1,000 signatures by the end of February and present the paperwork to the NFTA Board of Commissioners.

