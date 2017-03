Charles Bozzette (Photo: Wyoming County Sheriff's Office)

PERRY, NY-- A Wyoming County man is accused of having sexual intercourse with a minor.

Charles Bozzette, 34, of Perry, is charged with rape. Police say he allegedly had sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old female at a home in the Village of Perry.

Bozette was arraigned in court and remanded to the Wyoming County Jail on $20,000 bail.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV