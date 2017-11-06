Pending defamation lawsuit over campaign ad

Incumbent Joseph Lorigo will face Michelle Schoenman in the race for the 10th Erie County Legislative District seat. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The race for the 10th Erie County Legislative District seat has an incumbent facing off against newcomer to politics.

Conservative party incumbent Joseph Lorigo ran unopposed two years ago. This time his opponent is Michelle Schoeneman.

The opioid crisis has become a hot button issue in this race and it is the subject of a campaign flyer.

The latest campaign mailer says in bold letters that Schoeneman wants to put a free heroin injection site at a location in the district and list places where it could possibly go.

Schoeneman said the flyer is false and deceptive because it appears as if she is behind the mailer and it uses her campaign photo.

Lorigo said the flyer was sent by the local Republican Party. The P.O. Box is for the Erie County Republican Chairman's Club.

New York law allows a political flyer to use only a P.O. Box and it does not have to list who is the source of the mailer.

Schoeneman’s lawyer has filed a summons with a notice of a defamation lawsuit against Lorigo. He calls it “laughable and nothing more than desperation for publicity in the 11th hour of the campaign."

Schoeneman said this is why a new face is needed “I am so tired of these political games, I am so tired of voters being deceived."

