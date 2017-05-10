AMHERST, N.Y.-- Amherst Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian accident.

It happened just before 12:30 Thursday morning near UB's North Campus.

Police say a 24-year-old female was crossing near the intersection of Sweet Home Road near Chestnut Ridge Road when she was hit by a car.

Investigators say the driver is an 18-year-old Niagara Falls man.

The victim died at the scene.

We're told that the driver is fully cooperating with the investigation and officials do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time.

Amherst Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 689-1311.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV