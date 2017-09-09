Overnight Rollover Crash in Buffalo

Rollover on West Ferry in Buffalo (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY - Buffalo Police are investigating an overnight rollover crash near West Ferry Street and Linwood Avenue.

It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Our photographer at the scene saw one person taken away in an ambulance.

It's unclear what led up to the accident. 2 On Your Side reached out to Buffalo Police for more information.

We will update this story on air and online with new information as we get it.

