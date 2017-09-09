WGRZ
Overnight Rollover Crash in Buffalo

Buffalo Police are investigating a rollover crash on Linwood Avenue in Buffalo.

7:45 AM. EDT September 09, 2017

BUFFALO, NY - Buffalo Police are investigating an overnight rollover crash near West Ferry Street and Linwood Avenue.

It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Our photographer at the scene saw one person taken away in an ambulance.

It's unclear what led up to the accident.  2 On Your Side reached out to Buffalo Police for more information.

We will update this story on air and online with new information as we get it.

 

