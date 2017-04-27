Overnight house fire in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y.---Crews responded to an early-morning house fire in Orchard Park.

It happened just before 3:00 Friday morning at a home on Pawtucket Row.

Crews on scene tell 2 on your side that the fire started outside, near the back patio.

The people inside the home were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

No word on their conditions.

Investigators say the cause of the fire appears to be electrical in nature.

