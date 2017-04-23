BUFFALO, N.Y. - Firefighters are investigating what sparked an overnight fire on Forman Street in the city's Schiller Park neighborhood.

It started around midnight Sunday.

Crews at the scene tell 2 On Your Side the fire started on the second floor of the building. Three people were inside the house at the time and made it out safely.

The Red Cross is helping the people who lived there.

