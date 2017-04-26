Overnight fire on Buffalo's east side

Crews respond to apartment fire on Oakmont Ave. in Buffalo. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y.---Crews responded to an overnight fire on the city's east side.

It happened around 3:30 Thursday morning at an apartment building on Oakmont Avenue.

Officials say the fire started on the first floor and was quickly put out.

Crews tell us it appears that someone lived in the apartment, but no one was found inside.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV