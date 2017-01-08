Depew police at crash scene on Walden Avenue

DEPEW, N.Y. -- Police are investigating an overnight crash in Depew, which sent one man to the hospital.

Authorities were called to Walden Avenue around 10:30 Sunday night near the area of Transit and Dick Roads.

Police say the vehicle crossed over the center lane, jumped the curb, and then hit a utility pole.

Investigators say the driver is a 24-year-old man from Lancaster. His name has not yet been released.

He was taken to Mercy hospital. No word on his condition.

Walden was shut down for a few hours while the crash was investigated, but has since reopened.

(© 2017 WGRZ)