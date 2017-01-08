WGRZ
Police investigate overnight crash in Depew

WGRZ 4:39 AM. EST January 09, 2017

DEPEW, N.Y. -- Police are investigating an overnight crash in Depew, which sent one man to the hospital.
 
Authorities were called to Walden Avenue around 10:30 Sunday night near the area of Transit and Dick Roads.
 
Police say the vehicle crossed over the center lane, jumped the curb, and then hit a utility pole.
 
Investigators say the driver is a 24-year-old man from Lancaster. His name has not yet been released.
 
He was taken to Mercy hospital. No word on his condition.
 
Walden was shut down for a few hours while the crash was investigated, but has since reopened.

(© 2017 WGRZ)


