DEPEW, N.Y. -- Police are investigating an overnight crash in Depew, which sent one man to the hospital.
Authorities were called to Walden Avenue around 10:30 Sunday night near the area of Transit and Dick Roads.
Police say the vehicle crossed over the center lane, jumped the curb, and then hit a utility pole.
Investigators say the driver is a 24-year-old man from Lancaster. His name has not yet been released.
He was taken to Mercy hospital. No word on his condition.
Walden was shut down for a few hours while the crash was investigated, but has since reopened.
