Thousands raised for injured student

BUFFALO, NY - "He's amazing," said a teammate of Nate Kahn. The 15-year-old City Honors freshman was injured when an alleged drunk driver hit a group of pedestrians on New Year's day on Richmond Avenue in Buffalo. His lower left leg was amputated.

Kahn was one of four people hit by a car driven by Abdikadir Jaffar of Utica, NY who was here visiting some of his eight children for the new year. He was charged with D-W-I. Jaffar has been released from jail on

$25,000 bail.

Kahn is a freshman on the varsity basketball team.

Senior Sam Battaglia helped spearhead an on-line t-shirt campaign that raised over $35,000 for Kahn's medical expenses.

"We didn't think we were going to sell that many of them, but then the first website crashed and we opened another one and that campaigned just ended," he said.

"We put him on a shirt to look like Jordan and it said 'pray for Nate,'" according to Battaglia.

City Honors principal Dr. Willliam Kresse is stunned by the support. He says future surprises will be done to assist the family.

McKinley basketball players are now wearing warm up jerseys that say 'play for Nate' and Lafayette is selling buttons.

Dr. Kresse is in contact with the Kahn family.

"It's been the toughest of times, but they are really rallying as a family and very appreciate of the support the community has given them," Dr. Kresse says.

