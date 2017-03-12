Outages Remain After Wednesday's Winds

Power lines and trees down along County Line Road in Alden. Photo by Scott May, WGRZ.

There are some Western New Yorkers who are still without power five days after strong winds moved through the area and took down trees and power lines.

According to the NYSEG outage map, as of Sunday morning, there were still about 1,800 customers without power. The majority of NYSEG's outages are in Erie County.

According to National Grid's website, crews have restored service to 97% of the more than 180,000 customers who lost power as a result of Wednesday's high winds. As of 9 a.m. Sunday, there were fewer than 150 outages in Niagara, Orleans, Wyoming, Cattaraugus, and Genesee Counties combined.

Despite the progress with restoration, there is still growing frustration among those who have been without power and without answers as to why it's taking so long to get them back online.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said NYSEG has not restored power in a timely manner, and he's not pleased.

"I think that that's unacceptable for a storm that was expected. It's not like this wasn't anticipated," said Poloncarz. "National Grid had almost every one of its customers back in place, even though National Grid had more customers out across the entire Western New York region than NYSEG had originally."

Governor Andrew Cuomo has already called for an investigation into Rochester Gas & Electric for its similarly slower response to restore electricity in areas east of Buffalo.

"When I see NYSEG fumble the ball and Rochester Gas and Electric fumble the ball, and they're companion utility companies with the same upper management, something went wrong, and I want the Public Service Commission to investigate it," said Poloncarz.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV