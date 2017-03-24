Ortt, Maziarz charges based on merits

(Photo: KVUE)

ALBANY - State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman on Friday defended his prosecution of state Sen. Robert Ortt and his predecessor, George Maziarz, dismissing the notion that the charges were politically motivated.

Ortt, a North Tonawanda Republican whose district stretches into Monroe County, and his attorney repeatedly criticized Schneiderman on Thursday, accusing the Democrat of leading a political witch hunt aimed at garnering maximum publicity.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Schneiderman said it's "not a surprise" that someone under indictment would attack a prosecutor to "distract from the merits of our claim."

“The fact of the matter is we will pursue public corruption without regard to office, without regard to party, without regard to how much power you’ve got, and the facts of the indictments really speak for themselves," Schneiderman, a former state senator, said.

"The people of New York do not want to see no-show jobs and shadowy movements of money that are concealed from public view." The senator and Maziarz, R-Newfane, Niagara County, were arraigned Thursday and accused of illegally shielding campaign payments from public view. Both are charged with offering a false instrument for filing, a felony. They pleaded not guilty. Ortt, a former North Tonawanda mayor, is facing three felony counts. He's accused of participating in a scheme to pad his mayoral salary by helping arrange a $5,000-a-year no-show job for his wife. The payments, according to Schneiderman's office, came from the Niagara County Republican Committee and were passed through a public-relations firm, which shielded them from public view. “I will fight these charges," Ortt said Thursday. "I look forward to telling New Yorkers the truth about Eric Schneiderman and about myself.” Maziarz faces five felony counts. He's accused of disguising payments to a former government staffer who resigned after he was accused of sexual harassment. A senator for 20 years, Maziarz declined to seek re-election in 2014.

