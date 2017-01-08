One person was killed in a three car crash Sunday night in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- Niagara Falls Police are investigating a deadly three-car crash.

It happened around 7 p.m. Sunday evening on Niagara Falls Boulevard near the fashion outlets.

Police say a 53-year-old man was killed when his Chevy Tracker crossed over the median and hit an oncoming car.

That car then crashed into a third vehicle.

The driver in the second car was taken to ECMC with broken bones.

The driver in the third vehicle was not seriously hurt.

Police have not released the names of the victims.

