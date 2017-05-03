One-eyed horse to run in Derby 143

Louisville, KY - He may not be a favorite to win Derby 143, but make no mistake, Patch is a favorite on the backside of Churchill Downs. The Derby contender with one eye.

Without a left eye, it's crazy what this three-year-old can still accomplish.

I know what you're saying, a one-eyed horse named Patch, a perfect match.

So how did this colt lose his left eye? It was during his 2-year old campaign.

"No one really knows exactly, he came in his eye was swollen and it was tearing heavily. There was no evidence of any scrapes or scratches and trauma or him getting cast in the stall overnight," said Trainer Todd Pletcher.

Pletcher had the vet treat the eye immediately, but nothing was working, they even sent him to a special equine hospital.

"Essentially what he had was inflamed globe of his eye."

Eventually, Patch lost his left eye.

He was then sent to Pletcher's father who runs a rehab center for horses in Florida.

Now, when it comes to the run for the roses, Pletcher believes Patch will have no trouble getting the distance.

He is lightly raced, which is a concern, but if there's one thing he's learned over the last year, don't count out Patch.

"Have a lot of respect for the horse.... he's such a pro."

