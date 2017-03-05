One Arrested in Underage Drinking Detail

(Photo: Thinkstock)

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. - One person was arrested following an underage enforcement detail Saturday night.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office worked in conjunction with the New York State Police, Town of Niagara Police Department, New York State Liquor Authority, and the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles.

The sheriff's office said they received complaints about underage patrons being served alcohol at Cruisers Bar on Porter Road. There were also complaints of loud music and property damage.

Malik R. Waite, 20, of the Bronx, was charged with unlawful possession of alcohol while under 21 years of age. Waite is due to appear in Town of Niagara Court at a later date.

Police also saw a number of illegally parked vehicles outside, and they were towed.

