Olean man expected in court on kidnap charge

OLEAN, NY-- An Olean man accused of holding a woman in his apartment for more than a month is expected to be In court this afternoon.

Francis O'Donnell, 61, faces felony kidnapping charges after police say he kept a 35-year-old woman in his North Union Street apartment.

We are not releasing the woman's name, as she may be a victim of sexual assault, but she had been missing since January 12 until she checked herself into a hospital last Monday.

O'Donnell was taken into custody soon after.

"People think kidnapping is you grab somebody and throw them in the car, or you chain somebody up; it's not always that. It means to restrain somebody so that they're not free to leave, also," said Olean Police Captain Robert Blovsky.

O'Donnell is currently being held in the Cattaraugus County Jail. He is scheduled to be in court at 1:30PM for a preliminary hearing.

