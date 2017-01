LOCKPORT, N.Y.-- Officials say one man was taken to the hospital after the tow truck he was driving swerved off the road into a garage.

The incident happened around 7:30 Wednesday night on Glenwood Avenue.



No word yet on what caused the crash.



The driver was taken to ECMC.

His condition is unknown at this time. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

