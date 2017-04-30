Officials investigating South Buffalo Fire

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Investigators are working to figure out what caused an early-morning fire in South Buffalo.
Crews responded to a vacant home on Germania Street around midnight Monday morning.
Fire officials tell 2 On Your Side that the home was under construction at the time.
The fire caused about $90,000 in damages.
One firefighter was hurt at the scene, but is expected to be ok.
