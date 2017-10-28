Obama, now a private citizen, plans to serve on jury duty

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former President of the United States of America Barack Obama discuss democracy at Church Congress on May 25, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo: Steffi Loos, Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - Former president Barack Obama isn’t quite done serving his country.

Obama —now a private citizen — plans to perform his civic duty and show up for jury duty in Illinois next month.

Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans announced during a budget meeting Friday that Obama would serve, the Chicago Tribune reported. “He made it crystal-clear to me through his representative that he would carry out his public duty as a citizen and resident of this community,” Evans said, according to the Tribune.

Evans said officials will take safety precautions and make any special arrangements needed for Obama's appearance. Details were not yet available.

Obama owns a home in Chicago and one in Washington, D.C. Obama, who once taught constitutional law, has been a champion of civic participation and voting rights.

Evans told the Tribune that Obama's decision to show up for jury duty is "highly appreciated.” “It’s crucial that our society get the benefit of that kind of commitment,” he said.

Up until recently, Obama has mostly stayed out of the public eye since President Trump took office in January. Obama campaigned earlier this month for Virginia's Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam and recently appeared with former presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief.

A spokesman of Obama said the office will not comment on the former president’s private schedule.

USA TODAY