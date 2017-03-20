NYSP Trooper laid to rest in Plattsburgh

NBC Photo (Photo: Hazlitt, Shannon)

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. -- A funeral service was held Monday morning for a state trooper who died from an illness picked up while he was responding to the Sept. 11, 2001 World Trade Center terrorist attacks.

State Trooper Brian Flab was laid to rest in Plattsburgh Monday.

He died last week from brain cancer, an illness connected to the toxic fumes he breathed in following the attacks on the World Trade Center.

In addition to responding to Ground Zero, Trooper Flab also helped during Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

He was 47 years old.

