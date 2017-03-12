WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 10 weather alerts
Close

NYSP: Driver's BAC More than 3x Limit

WGRZ 11:27 AM. EDT March 12, 2017

CLARENCE, N.Y. - A Buffalo woman was arrested and charged after Troopers say she was driving with a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit.

Lucy Debski, 66, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated Friday.  State Police pulled Debski over after they got a call about an erratic driver on Transit Road.  

They say she failed field sobriety tests and was then taken to the State Police barracks in Clarence where she registered a .27 breath test.  

Debski was released and is scheduled to appear in Clarence Town Court at a later date.

 

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories