NYSP: Driver's BAC More than 3x Limit

Lucy Debski (Photo provided by New York State Police)

CLARENCE, N.Y. - A Buffalo woman was arrested and charged after Troopers say she was driving with a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit.

Lucy Debski, 66, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated Friday. State Police pulled Debski over after they got a call about an erratic driver on Transit Road.

They say she failed field sobriety tests and was then taken to the State Police barracks in Clarence where she registered a .27 breath test.

Debski was released and is scheduled to appear in Clarence Town Court at a later date.

