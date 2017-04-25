NYS Senate bills aimed at opioid & heroin abuse

ALBANY, NY - The NY State Senate recently passed eight bills aimed at battling opioid and heroin abuse.

Six of them target substances which escape criminality under current laws, while two other measures promote coordination among health-care providers, in hopes of identifying addicts, and reigning in their drug use.

“Some of this is just common sense,” said NYS Senator Christopher Jacobs, (R-60th District) who co-chairs the Joint Senate Task Force on Heroin and Opioid Addiction.

When someone is rushed to a hospital to be treated for an overdose, you might think one of the first calls to be made would be to the patient’s own doctor, who may have prescribed them drugs in the first place.

But currently there's no requirement to do that.

Senate Bill 2639, passed earlier this week, would mandate that hospital and emergency room physicians notify the primary care physician, or prescribing medical professional, if their patient is being treated for a controlled substance or an overdose.

“Because right now, you could get treated for an overdose and walk out of the emergency room, and your prescribing doctor might not be aware of that, while continuing to proscribe drugs for you,” said Jacobs.

Beyond what Jacobs calls “common sense measures”, however, other bills passed by the senate are aimed at addressing loopholes in existing law, regarding synthetic and "designer" drug combinations, which currently escape criminality.

Senate Bill 3518 would criminalize the possession of synthetic marijuana. Currently legal, these herb-like, products are laced with a synthetic cannabinoid to produce a high similar to real pot, but with much more dangerous side effects.

It would also make selling it to a minor a felony.

Senate Bill 933 adds new derivatives of fentanyl to the controlled substance schedule, and increases criminal penalties for the sale of an opiate containing a fentanyl derivative, which has proven fatal to heroin users.

Senate Bill 300, would designate Xylazine as a controlled substance, due to recent instances of this veterinary drug also being used to lace heroin. This has also had fatal results.

Senate Bill 816 designates Alpha-PVP, also known as "Flakka" as a controlled substance. Similar to bath salts and methamphetamine, using this designer drug has been known to cause violent behavior and other serious health issues.

Senate Bill 658 adds a relatively new synthetic opiate, U-47700 and commonly referred to as “Pink” or "U-4", to the Schedule-1 opiate list. This now inexpensive, unregulated chemical compound (often bought online and shipped from overseas) is reportedly eight times more powerful than heroin.

Jacobs notes that these bills were only passed by the Senate. The Assembly hasn't voted on them, and some measures, according to Jacobs -- such as those calling for criminalizing substances like synthetic pot -- have met resistance there in the past.

“Typically we have had challenges over in the Assembly, particularly enhancing the criminality of things. We think treatment and prevention are critical, but we need to also let criminals know there will be swift and appropriate penalties when they are selling dangerous drugs which kill people,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs believes Assembly members should change their views not only to curb the epidemic, but to stay ahead of the crafty criminal element who have been known to devise ways to stay a step ahead of the law.

“As we pass laws to fit a certain type of substance, they will then change the chemical composition of it just enough so it gets around being illegal. So we are dealing with a sophisticated criminal element here and it’s somewhat of a moving target,” said Jacobs. “So we have to make sure to be vigilant to stay on top of substances which are killing people, and to prosecute these folks.”



