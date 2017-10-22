WGRZ
NYS Park Police: Report of body over Niagara Falls

Ron Plants, WGRZ 11:17 PM. EDT October 22, 2017

Niagara Falls, NY — New York State Park Police say they have investigated a witness report that the body of a white male was seen floating over Niagara Falls. 

Police say the call came in Sunday afternoon with the information that a body was seen going over the American Falls.

A search with a helicopter did not turn up anything but police say they are still looking into the report.

Police say there are no reports of any missing person at the state park. 

 

