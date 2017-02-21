NY warns insurers over contraception coverage

Oral contraceptive pill on pharmacy counter. (Photo: areeya_ann)

ALBANY -- An investigation of New York’s health insurance compliance with contraceptive coverage requirements is underway, the Department of Financial Services said Tuesday.

The agency's superintendent Maria Vullo announced the investigation after it completed an 'undercover sting' of 15 insurers and found they didn't necessarily tell customers about all their contraception options.

Under New York law, insurance companies are required to cover all FDA-approved contraceptive methods without copayments, deductibles or any out-of-pocket expenses.

“Any insurer that is not providing full and accurate information about coverage requirements will be met with swift action to ensure full compliance with this important coverage protection,” Vullo said in a statement.

The sting revealed 11 New York health insurers, who were not named, knowingly provided consumers with false information about contraceptive coverage, the state agency said.

In some cases, callers were told that they are responsible for paying for contraceptive drugs and devices, the state said.

The report was rebuked by the state Health Plan Association, which represents insurers.

Paul Macielak, the association's president, said there are 18 methods of contraception identified by the FDA, some of which come in multiple forms.

So confusion is inevitable when insurers are communicating with customers, he said.

“We do not believe that a series of a few calls to plans’ member services departments constitutes an ‘undercover sting’ investigation, as characterized by the Department of Financial Services," Macielak said in a statement.

The investigation comes just weeks after Gov. Andrew Cuomo promised to make contraception and abortion free in New York amid potential cuts due to plans to repeal and replace the federal Affordable Care Act.

“In New York, an issuer must provide coverage for all contraceptive drugs and devices,” Cuomo said in a statement. "Contraceptive coverage is an essential feature of primary care in New York.”

