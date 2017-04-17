NY Tax Call Center running through filing deadline Tuesday

(Photo: Thinkstock)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - It's not too late to seek tax filing help from New York state.



State tax officials have extended the hours of their Income Tax Call Center through the filing deadline Tuesday.



Tax assistance will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at (518)-457-5181.



The state tax department has handled more than 321,000 calls related to tax return filing and refunds. Officials expect to answer about 30,000 more calls Monday and Tuesday.

© 2017 Associated Press