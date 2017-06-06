NY ride-hailing law takes effect June 29

Created with logo permissions by WGRZ

ALBANY - New York's ride-hailing law will take effect June 29 after Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill late Monday to push the start date before the July 4 holiday.

The bill, which lawmakers approved last month, moved the effective date of the law up 10 days, opening the door for ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft to expand across the Empire State in time to transport holiday revelers.

Cuomo signed the measure without comment.

New York's original ride-hailing law had been set to take effect 90 days after the state's $153 billion budget was approved.

But lawmakers and Cuomo approved the budget more than a week after its March 31 due date, which meant the ride-hailing law wouldn't take effect until July 8 -- after Independence Day.

The bill signed Monday changed that. Now, Uber says it is gearing up to launch June 29, the first day it can.

"We can’t wait to bring Uber to upstate and the suburbs where residents have been demanding it,” Uber spokeswoman Alix Anfang said in a statement.

Companies like Uber and Lyft allow users to summon a ride using a smartphone application, with payment handled directly on the app.

The companies already operate in New York City under the city's taxi laws.

The state's new ride-hailing law will set up a statewide regulatory system that allows drivers outside New York City to use their personal vehicles and non-commercial driver's license while working. It also set minimum insurance requirements for the companies.

The bill to move up ride-hailing's start date was sponsored by Sen. Michael Ranzenhofer, R-Amherst, Erie County, and Assemblyman Kevin Cahill, D-Kingston.

