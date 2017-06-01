NY forms Climate Alliance with Ca., Wa.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 27: One World Trade Center rises above the Brooklyn Bridge on May 27, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) (Photo: Gary Hershorn, 2017 Gary Hershorn)

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Although President Trump announced Thursday the U.S. is withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement, several states, including New York, are taking matters into their own hands.

Thursday, Gov. Cuomo's Office announced New York, California and Washington formed the U.S. Climate Alliance, a coalition that will bring together states committed to upholding the Paris Climate Agreement and taking strong actions to mitigate Climate Change.

"The White House’s reckless decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement has devastating repercussions not only for the United States, but for our planet," Gov. Cuomo said in a statement. "This administration is abdicating its leadership and taking a backseat to other countries in the global fight against climate change."

The three states that are already a part of the coalition represent more than one-fifth of the U.S. Gross Domestic Product. With this impact on the GDP, the governor's office says the coalition is committed to achieving the U.S. goal of reducing emissions 26-28 percent from 2005 levels and meeting -- or even exceeding -- federal Clean Power Plan targets.

As yet another sign of New York's commitment to taking on Climate Change and protecting the environment, Cuomo announced the One World Trade Center and the Kosciuszko Bridge would be lit green Thursday night in support to the Paris Accord.

