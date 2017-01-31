NY expands legal role on immigration order

New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (Photo: WGRZ)

ALBANY -- New York leaders are considering their legal options as they vow to fight the Trump administration's immigration order.

But the battle isn't as easy as filing a lawsuit, state officials and legal experts said.

If someone is detained at an airport under the order, "At that point, they are under federal jurisdiction. So that’s my concern: What can the states do?" said Cianna Freeman, an immigration attorney in Albany.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman on Sunday joined 15 attorneys general across the country in protesting the order, saying parts of it are unconstitutional.

And the ACLU was able to get stays in four states to stop the detainment of immigrants from seven countries.

On Tuesday, Schneiderman announced the state joined the lawsuit by the ACLU and other groups fighting the orders.

“As I've made clear: President Trump's executive action is unconstitutional, unlawful, and fundamentally un-American," Schneiderman said in a statement.

“That is why my office will be filing to join the federal lawsuit against President Trump and his administration."

But how much the states can do legally remains uncertain.

What can NY do? Schneiderman said New York is weighing all of its legal remedies, saying the state has standing because of the impact the order is having on residents, businesses and colleges. "This does have the potential, if this section of the order went forward in its current form, of having a very negative impact on the state of New York," Schneiderman said in an interview late Monday with the USA Today Network Albany Bureau. "It could hurt New York businesses; New York academic institutions. We have medical institutions in New York that rely on doctors, nurses, medical technicians from countries who could be affected by this order." Schneiderman said it's too soon to determine if New York would file its own specific lawsuit against the federal government's actions. "We try to do our fact gathering before we file a complaint, so we are trying to determine what all the facts are," he said. "There may come a point where we sue, but we’re not going to do that before we gather all the facts." Executive order reviewed Late Friday, Trump signed an executive order on all refugee resettlement for four months and indefinitely on those from Syria. The order included a three-month ban on entry by people from seven nations — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — as a way "to protect its citizens from foreign nationals who intend to commit terrorist attacks in the United States." The measure has led to rallies across the country and throughout New York. New York has a major stake in the nation's immigration policy: It has 4.4 million immigrants, second only to California. New York ranked seventh in the nation over the past year in the number of Syrian refugees, with 902, according to the State Department. California and Michigan ranked first and second. In New York, the most were in Buffalo, with 311, followed by 272 in Syracuse and 94 in Rochester. In January, there were 99 Syrian refugees who settled in New York, with the most 27, in Albany, the records showed. On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security said it will allow 872 refugees to enter the country, but it wasn't announced where they were from. Questions remain The New York chapter of the ACLU, which helped file the court objections Saturday, said late Monday it was unclear whether anyone at JFK airport in Queens or elsewhere were being detained. It said it was working with state leaders to find out who still needed help and legal representation. "There is a lot of misinformation, conflicting information coming out of various sources," Donna Lieberman, the group's executive director, said on a conference call Monday afternoon. "The White House says nobody is still detained, but our attorneys from at JFK and elsewhere are telling different stories." Schneiderman, a Democrat who has sparred with Trump, asked federal agencies to tell him by noon Monday if they had anyone in custody. He didn't disclose the details of those conversations, but said he was working to ensure people were provided guidance and an attorney. "We want to determine what New Yorkers have been affected, how they are being treated, and also frankly how the feds are responding to these court orders. It’s a changing situation," Schneiderman said. "If they all immediately comply with the court orders, that’s different than if they say we are not going to comply." Next steps The executive orders on entry into the country do not require the same level of cooperation with local governments as does the issue of "sanctuary cities," where municipalities can voluntary choose not to comply with some federal immigration regulations. Trump, too, is threatening to press local governments to comply with federal orders regarding detainment of immigrants in the country illegally, threatening to strip municipalities of federal aid if they evade the orders. Schneiderman, though, is offering different guidance. "Most cooperation with the federal government on immigration matters is voluntary for local governments," he said, "and the federal government’s ability to punish local governments by withholding federal funds is very limited." Gov. Andrew Cuomo, meanwhile, has also talked about the state reviewing his administration's legal options to contest Trump's orders. Because the Port Authority runs the New York City airports and is a bi-state authority, the state does have some jurisdiction, he said. For example, on Saturday, he ordered the Port Authority to not restrict the massive rallies at JFK. "I want you to know that the state of New York is going to enforce every legal right of every person who’s detained, every person who’s victimized by any policy from that administration," Cuomo said in a speech near the Capitol on Monday. The state also started a hotline to help people dealing with immigration issues: 1-888-769-7243.

Gannett Albany