N.Y. doesn't have Uber. Here's why.

ALBANY — Quick: What do trial lawyers, labor unions, taxi companies, local governments and the nation's largest insurers have in common?

They're all working the halls of the state Capitol hoping to sway the debate on ride-hailing apps in New York to fit their interests.

Uber and Lyft's push to expand across the Empire State has been a boon to lobbyists and advertising companies, led by seven-figure spending by the companies themselves, a review of records by the USA Today Network's Albany Bureau found.

Meanwhile, there's a spending spree battle over insurance coverage limits for the ride-hailing companies — pitting the nation's top insurers against the powerful trial lawyers in a bid to influence state lawmakers and Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

What does it mean? A stalemate over bringing the popular service to upstate New York.

For more than a year, the sides have been fighting over bill language without any resolution as the companies hope expand to Buffalo, Rochester, the New York City suburbs and beyond.

And municipalities are clamoring for a deal, saying it would bring jobs and help their local economies.

Here's a look at the various interests at play:

Uber and Lyft

Uber and Lyft, the giants of the app-driven ride-hailing industry, have been pushing for a statewide regulatory system that would allow drivers to easily cross county and municipal lines.

The companies allow users to summon a ride through a smartphone app, with drivers generally using their personal vehicles. So they're also pushing for a state law that would allow them to buy a group insurance policy for their drivers.

Uber in particular has spent heavily as it pushed to expand to the state — first to New York City, where it operates under the city's taxi laws, and now statewide.

From 2013 through 2016, Uber and Lyft spent a combined $4.4 million on lobbying expenses in Albany and New York City, according to state lobbying records. Uber did the bulk of the spending — about $3.3 million.