NY avoids budget hit with failed Obamacare repeal

President Donald Trump reacts with Vice President Mike Pence (R) after Republicans abruptly pulled their health care bill from the House floor, in the Oval Office (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

ALBANY -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Democratic leaders breathed a sigh of relief Friday after the U.S. House was unable to pass a replacement for Obamacare, avoiding what Cuomo predicted would be a nearly $7 billion hit to the state's budget.

For New York Republicans poised to support the deal in Washington, they said work should continue to reach a compromise on supplanting the Affordable Care Act.

Because New York has the most expensive and largest Medicaid program in the nation, it faced the most significant cuts if the American Health Care Act was enacted.

Cuomo led an aggressive opposition against the bill, railing against GOP House members from New York who supported it.

"This bill appears to be on life support for now – it should be killed once and for all," Cuomo said in a statement after the bill was pulled Friday.

"Republicans leadership may have counted on the complexity of the issue to confuse the debate, but at the end of the day it’s actually quite simple: This Congress tried to play the people of this nation for a fool – they were wrong, and they lost."