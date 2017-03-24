NY avoids budget hit with failed Obamacare repeal

ALBANY -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Democratic leaders breathed a sigh of relief Friday after the U.S. House was unable to pass a replacement for Obamacare, avoiding what Cuomo predicted would be a nearly $7 billion hit to the state's budget.
For New York Republicans poised to support the deal in Washington, they said work should continue to reach a compromise on supplanting the Affordable Care Act.
Because New York has the most expensive and largest Medicaid program in the nation, it faced the most significant cuts if the American Health Care Act was enacted.
Cuomo led an aggressive opposition against the bill, railing against GOP House members from New York who supported it.
"This bill appears to be on life support for now – it should be killed once and for all," Cuomo said in a statement after the bill was pulled Friday.
"Republicans leadership may have counted on the complexity of the issue to confuse the debate, but at the end of the day it’s actually quite simple: This Congress tried to play the people of this nation for a fool – they were wrong, and they lost."
What irked Cuomo the most was an amendment to the bill by Reps. Chris Collins of Buffalo and John Faso of the Hudson Valley that would have shifted New York counties' expenses for Medicaid to the state. That would have dropped a $2.3 billion bill on the state's door in 2020.
County executive praised the amendment, but Cuomo ripped it -- saying the state would either have to raise taxes or cut services to make up the difference. On Thursday, he threatened to sue over it.
Faso said Friday that reworking Obamacare needs to be done carefully. President Trump and House Speaker
Paul Ryan said the measure would be revisited.
"It is incumbent upon those of us in Congress to find incremental improvements and reforms to the ACA – hopefully with bipartisan support – which will lower costs and increase healthcare access for all Americans," he said in a statement.
New York hospitals and health-care organizations raised concerns about the bill, too, fearing it would lead to higher costs.
"We have witnessed the conclusion—at least for the near future—of an extraordinary period of crisis for the nation’s health care delivery system," said Kenneth Raske, the president of the Greater New York Hospital Association.
"The AHCA would have severely compromised the ability of hospitals and nursing homes to provide high-quality care, and many would have been forced to close."
Democrats celebrated the bill's failure.
"It turns out that the president who wrote the book on deal making couldn’t close this deal," Rep. Louise Slaughter, D-Fairport, Monroe County, who is the dean of the state delegation.
"This decision is a win for the American people, who would have been devastated by this bill."
