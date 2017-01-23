NY again considers doctor-assisted suicide

WGRZ Graphic

ALBANY -- The state Legislature is considering a law that would allow terminally-ill New Yorkers to self-administer medication to aid in dying.

Democrats again urged their colleagues Monday to support the Medical Aid in Dying Act after a similar measure failed to win support last year.

“I’m going to work as hard as I can to ensure that everybody in this state has all options, including this one: the right to die with dignity,” Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, D-Scarsdale, Westchester County, said at a Capitol news conference.

How it would work

The bill would amend public health law to provide mentally competent, terminally ill New Yorkers with the right to decide if they want to end their lives. The measure this year was updated to clarify the definition of “capacity” to include adult patients who can communicate their request to their physician. For those who choose that path, they would be required to make both an oral and written request, the latter of which would need to be signed and dated by the patient and two adult witnesses. Their attending physician, consulting physician or mental health counselor may not serve as a witness, lawmakers said. Paulin said the bill was drafted with the assistance of the clergy, health-care advocates and community members to ensure it has safeguards in place to protect both those asking for the mediation and those who are prescribing it. A mental-health professional, for example, would have to provide a report on the patient’s capacity to request aid in dying. The report would need to be the person's physicians. Personal story

Susan Rahn of Rochester spoke at the news conference, explaining how she was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer in 2013 at age 43.

Since her diagnosis, Rahn has had two breast surgeries and the removal of both of her ovaries.

Rahn talked about wanting to see her 17-year-old son graduate from high school in June and be there for his future accomplishments.

But she also talked about how the pain she has endured is only the beginning and considers the bill as a way to provide patients with options, rather than suicide.

“I don’t want to suffocate when the cancer invades my lungs; I don’t want to starve when the cancer invades my liver, and I don’t want to not recognize my son if the cancer invades my brain,” Rahn said.

“My terminal illness has already taken so much from me already, and eventually it’s going to take my life. I want to be able to choose how I die when that time comes.”

Issue debated

Some critics of the proposal were also at the Capitol. Julie Farrar, a policy fellow for the Center for Disability Rights Inc., which has offices across upstate, contended the bill doesn't have enough protections in place to prevent wrongdoing, especially when it comes to families who may be financially incentivized to end a family member’s life due to rising medical costs. “I’m very wary of physicians being give the legal immunity and right to prescribe a drug or mixture of drugs to end a patient’s life,” she said. It was unclear whether the changes to the bill this year would garner enough support in the Republican-led Senate for it to pass and get sent to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his signature. Lorrie Leonard, the executive director of End of Life Choices New York, said the bill should be supported. “Advances in medical technology have extended our life spans, but they have also caused some people to be trapped in a zone of suffering for their last few weeks, extending the dying process rather than life,” Leonard said. Six states allow mentally competent, terminally-ill patients to request a prescription that would medically aid them in dying. They are in Oregon, Washington, Montana, Vermont, California and Colorado, as well as Washington, D.C.

Gannett Albany