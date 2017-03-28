N.Y. AG vows to fight Trump climate rollback

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 15: New York state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks during a news conference to announce the take down of a large organized crime ring, March 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Photo: Drew Angerer, 2017 Getty Images)

ALBANY - New York's top attorney says he will turn to the courts to try and block President Trump's efforts to roll back federal restrictions on greenhouse-gas emissions.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said Tuesday his office will use an existing legal case to keep Trump from abandoning the Clean Power Plan, an Obama-era program that targeted climate change through cutting emissions from power plants.

Trump on Tuesday issued an executive order that rescinded, rolled back or subjected to review a variety of climate change programs or orders issued under Obama.

In 2015, Schneiderman's office intervened in a lawsuit that opposed the Clean Power Plan, with Schneiderman arguing in favor of it. The Supreme Court put the program on hold while the case made its way through the courts.

Now, Schneiderman said he will try to block any effort from the Department of Justice to try and put the still-pending court case on hold. "We intend to oppose any effort to hold in abeyance the litigation to defend the Clean Power Plan and any effort to roll it back," Schneiderman told reporters on a conference call. The Clean Power Plan set rigid standards for states to cut greenhouse-gas emissions. Trump's executive order seeks to promote power from domestic sources -- including fossil fuels like coal and natural gas. "It is in the national interest to promote clean and safe development of our Nation's vast energy resources, while at the same time avoiding regulatory burdens that unnecessarily encumber energy production, constrain economic growth, and prevent job creation," the order reads. In a joint statement Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and California Gov. Jerry Brown vowed to continue state programs that fight climate change, despite the federal order. "Dismantling the Clean Power Plan and other critical climate programs is profoundly misguided and shockingly ignores basic science," the governors said. "With this move, the (Trump) Administration will endanger public health, our environment and our economic prosperity." The Obama-era climate program had little practical impact on New York regulators, since New York's own climate-change program already exceeded the federal mandate. The state's goal is to cut carbon emissions by 30 percent from 1990 levels by 2030, which remains in place regardless of what happens at the federal level. But any effort to rollback nationwide standards could have a significant impact on New York's air quality, since the state is downwind from emissions-producing power plants in states with less-rigid greenhouse gas standards. "Pollution goes across borders, and there are some aspects of this that require national, if not global, solutions," Schneiderman said.

