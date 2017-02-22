Number of NY voter fraud cases: 0

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman discusses proposed reforms to New York's voting laws at a news conference at the state Capitol on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. (Photo: Joseph Spector, Albany Bureau)

ALBANY -- Not a single incident of voter fraud occurred in New York last year, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said Wednesday.

Schneiderman wrote to Democratic congressional leaders about their review of potential voter fraud during last year's elections -- which has been alleged by President Trump.

“Our office fielded over two thousand calls during the four elections New York State held last year—a presidential primary, a congressional primary, a state legislative primary, and the November general election,” Scheiderman said in the letter.

“We did not receive a single substantiated claim of voter fraud.”

Schneiderman, a Democrat, has regularly battled with the Republican president, and the attorney general said Wednesday that voter fraud “is a non-issue, at least in New York State.”

Although there was a lack of complaints, Schneiderman acknowledged that the state’s voting system is far from perfect.

In December, Schneiderman’s office issued a report of the April 2016 primary in which the office received a total of 1,500 complaints. Two-thirds of complaints involved barriers created by the state’s voting laws, such as being unable to cast their ballots due to registration and party affiliation issues.

Another major issue found was that the Department of Motor Vehicles’ website, which allows for online voter registration, stalled twice and went offline right before the registration deadline due to a high volume of site visitors.

An additional 20 percent of reports were in regards to barriers created by laws and procedures related to the voting process such as reduced poll hours and confusion about polling locations.

Schneiderman filed a lawsuit last month he New York City Board of Elections, claiming that they illegally purged over 200,000 voters’ registrations, therefore preventing many voters from casting their ballots in the 2016 Presidential Primary.

To combat these challenges, Schneiderman in December introduced the New York Votes Act. The measure, if approved by the state Legislature, would allow for early voting, automatic and same-day voter registration and shortened party registration deadlines among other reforms.

“New York has long been a bastion of democracy, but our state’s current system of registration and voting is an affront to that legacy,” he said in a statement.

