NT man charged with arson in blaze at firefighter's home

NORTH TONAWANDA, NY - The man accused of setting fire to a North Tonawanda Volunteer Firefighter's home in early August appeared in court Thursday morning and entered a plea of not guilty to arson. Matthew Jurado is charged in connection with the fire at Ken Walker's home.

Walker, who was the only African-American firefighter in North Tonawanda, received a threatening letter before the fire calling him the "N-word," saying he was not wanted, and telling him to "resign or regret it."

Walker spoke to 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing about the letter and the next day his home was set on fire.

Jurado, a former neighbor of Walker's, was charged with setting the fire a couple of days later. He initially admitted his role in a confession to police.

Jurado is the person who called Walker to tell him the home was on fire.

His name is also the one used in an email sent to the 2 On Your Side Tipline about the original letter.

Jurado, however, denies the email to 2 On Your Side. North Tonawanda Police say he also denies sending the threatening letter but claims to know who did.

The FBI is calling their probe of the letter a "pending matter" and would not say anymore about the case, except that they are working with North Tonawanda Police.

"In my personal opinion I believe Matt had something to do with it, whether he wrote it himself or he knows who did it," according to Walker in a phone interview with Ewing. "Maybe the FBI is just trying to make sure they have all of their information in order before they present a hate crime case."

Jurado is free on $50,000 bail. He told the court that he now lives in North Buffalo.

Walker and his family live in Erie County and he has applied to serve as a volunteer firefighter in the Town of Tonawanda.