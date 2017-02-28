No charges against Andrew Peters

(Photo: Kompos, Athan)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Former Buffalo Sabres forward and current Buffalo Jr. Sabres 15U coach Andrew Peters will not face charges for his role in an incident during a game on Saturday, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

A YouTube video allegedly shows Peters hitting one of the players during an on-ice brawl.

“We have reviewed the case and have spoken to the parents of the young man involved in the incident,” said John Flynn, Erie County District Attorney in a statement released on Tuesday morning. “They tell us they don’t want to pursue criminal charges against Peters. As a result, our office won’t be taking any further legal action at this time.”

Sunday afternoon, Junior Sabres president Kevyn Adams said Peters has been suspended as a Junior Sabres head coach with the following statement:

"We are very disappointed in the series of events that unfolded during the 15U Buffalo Jr. Sabres game on Saturday. We are currently reviewing the situation and in the meantime have suspended Head Coach Andrew Peters indefinitely until the matter is resolved.”

On Monday, Peters addressed the incident on his "The Instigators" radio show produced by the Sabres.

"There's no room for what happened in youth sports," said Peters. "Going forward, I need to do a better job."

Peters said he could not discuss the incident beyond his statement on the radio show.

