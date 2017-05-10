A driver is caught using her cell phone while behind the wheel. More than 70% of Americans in one survey admitted to regularly being distracted while driving.

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- There is growing support in Albany for New York to become the first state in the nation to legalize the use of a so-called "textalyzer", in order to combat the growing problem of distracted driving.

In the same way a breathalyzer tells if a driver is drunk, some lawmakers say the "textalyzer" could tell if a driver was using his or her phone while behind the wheel.

State Senator Mike Ranzenhofer, a Republican from Amherst, is a co-sponsor of the bill. He told 2 On Your Side he believes it could pass in the legislature before the end of this session next month.

The bill has bi-partisan support. It would allow law enforcement to seize the phones of all drivers at the scene of a crash in order to connect them to the "textalyzer". Ranzenhofer says the machine would not scan the contents on the phone.

"If the device was trolling through your information, I would not be in support of it," Ranzenhofer said.

Instead, the device, he claims, would only determine whether or not a phone was in use at the time of a crash.

Defense attorney Barry Covert, a 2 On Your Side legal analyst, said the proposal would violate the U.S. Constitution in addition to state protections against unreasonable searches and seizures.

"This legislation, as noble a cause as it is, because distracted driving is incredibly dangerous, is too burdensome on individual freedoms and rights," Covert said.

Unlike when an officer administers a breathalyzer -- which requires law enforcement have have reasonable suspicion -- the bill would allow the "textalyzer" be used on all drivers' phones at a crash scene, whether a fender bender or a deadly accident.

"There has to be some evidence that that individual that the officer took the phone from did something wrong first," Covert argued.

